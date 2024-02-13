Elon Musk's X introduces profile ad placement feature for advertisers: How it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The social media platform X, previously known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, is rolling out a new feature called Creator Targeting. This feature allows advertisers to place ads alongside content from specific creators which gives them more control over where their ads appear.

Announced through a blog post, X revealed that advertisers can now choose to run ads before videos from selected creators. These ads will be visible in users' home timelines as well as on the creators' profiles.

Enhanced control for advertisers

Starting this month, advertisers using X's Ads Manager can target their ads to run alongside videos from a curated list of premium content creators. This gives advertisers greater control over their ad placements and allows them to align with creators whose content resonates with their target audience.

X also plans to introduce the ability to serve ads specifically on individual creators' profiles, reducing the risk of ads appearing next to controversial posts. This move aims to address concerns raised by advertisers about their ads being associated with sensitive or contentious content.

Since Elon Musk acquired X in 2022, the company has faced challenges with ad revenue. Reports indicate that ad revenue has declined significantly under Musk's leadership, with several high-profile advertisers pulling their ads from the platform due to concerns over controversial content.

The introduction of the Creator Targeting feature could be seen as an effort by X to rebuild trust with advertisers and regain lost revenue.

ALSO READ | From text to image in seconds: How to create images with Gemini AI | A step-by-step guide

ALSO READ | Xiaomi looks to Apple for design inspiration for Xiaomi 14 series - What you need to know