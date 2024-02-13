Xiaomi looks to Apple for design inspiration for Xiaomi 14 series - What you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Xiaomi is getting ready for its big Xiaomi 14 series global launch event on February 25, just before the start of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. One of the highlights of the event is rumoured to be the release of the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra, with talk of a possible Titanium special edition.

Rumours and reports

Although Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, recent reports suggest the possibility of a Titanium special edition. This follows Xiaomi's past trend of offering special editions, like the Titanium-framed Xiaomi 14 Pro in China. The global variant of the standard Xiaomi 14 has also been spotted on the EMVCo website, indicating its upcoming launch.

Variants and features

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumoured to come in three storage configurations in China, catering to different user needs. The standard variants are expected to have metal frames to keep prices competitive, possibly inspired by Apple and Samsung's use of Titanium in their latest flagship models.

Software and connectivity

The EMVCo certification listing suggests that the Xiaomi 14 series will ship with Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 and NFC support, offering improved user experiences and connectivity options.

Specifications

The Chinese versions of the Xiaomi 14 series boast impressive features, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, HyperOS interfaces, and LTPO OLED displays with high resolutions and dynamic refresh rates. They also feature Leica-tuned triple rear cameras for excellent imaging, along with ample RAM and storage options. Additionally, both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

