iPhone 15 available at discounted price on Flipkart's Valentine's Day Sale | DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15 Series

The iPhone 15, launched in India in September 2023, comes in various models like the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB and runs on Apple's A16 Bionic chip with iOS 17. Currently, it's available at a discounted price on Flipkart due to their Valentine's Day Mobile Bonanza.

Discounted prices and offers

The base model, available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow, originally started at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB version, but now it's listed on Flipkart at Rs. 66,999, with additional discounts for HDFC credit card users and customers of select banks.

Specifications and key features of iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness and Ceramic Shield protection. It also has a Dynamic Island feature, IP68 dust, and water resistance, and is powered by the A16 Bionic chip.

Camera and battery life

Its dual rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the front camera is 12 megapixels. The phone is said to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time.

iPhone SE 4 to feature dynamic island tech and vertical camera setup

Furthermore, a tipster @MajinBuOfficial X, who is known for giving reliable information, has shared some insights about what features the iPhone SE 4 might have. One of the most noteworthy revelations is that it may include Dynamic Island technology, which is currently only found in higher-end iPhone models.

In addition, The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to have a similar vertical rear camera design to the base model of the upcoming iPhone 16.

ALSO READ | Here's why the centre blocked 1.4 lakh mobile numbers in cyber-crime crackdown

ALSO READ | New Nokia models spotted despite rebranding efforts by HMD Global