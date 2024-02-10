New Nokia models spotted despite rebranding efforts by HMD Global

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

HMD Global has revamped its online presence by removing the Nokia branding from all platforms. The Nokia website now directs to HMD's website, and the @nokiamobile X (Formerly Twitter) handle has been changed to @HMDglobal. Despite expectations of only HMD-branded products in the future, a report has discovered new Nokia-branded smartphones listed on the IMEI website.

New Nokia models spotted

According to a GSMChina report, 17 new Nokia models with model numbers TA-1603 to TA-1628 were found on the IMEI website. These models may vary significantly, with some potentially offering different RAM and storage options. Some of these models might even debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona from February 26 to February 29.

Continued collaboration with HMD

Nokia signed a 10-year deal with HMD Global in 2016, valid until 2026, suggesting that new Nokia models may continue to be released until then. Although details about these spotted smartphones are scarce, their presence on the IMEI database indicates imminent launches, possibly within this year.

New HMD-branded handsets

In addition to the Nokia models, nine new HMD-branded handsets were also found on the IMEI website. These could be different models or variants with varying RAM and storage capacities. Leaks have hinted at features of upcoming HMD smartphones, including a mid-range model with a dual rear camera setup and another model with a 108-megapixel primary camera and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

Awaiting further details

While details about these upcoming smartphones are limited, leaks provide glimpses of what to expect. With both Nokia and HMD continuing to introduce new models, smartphone enthusiasts can anticipate an array of options in the market soon.

