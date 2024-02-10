Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptops arriving in India soon: What to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung to launch Galaxy Book4 laptops in India this month

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series: Samsung is gearing up to release its new Galaxy Book4 series of laptops in India this month. According to sources, pre-bookings for the series are expected to begin in mid-February, with sales likely starting by the end of the month.

New intelligent PC lineup

This launch in India follows Samsung's global announcement of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360. These laptops are promoted as Samsung's smartest PC lineup yet.

Sales plans for India

While the Galaxy Book4 Ultra may not be available right away, the Book4 Pro, Book4 Pro 360, and Book4 360 are expected to hit the shelves in India this month.

Features of Galaxy Book4 series

The Galaxy Book4 series boasts a new intelligent processor, enhanced display, and robust security features. Samsung aims to introduce a new era of AI-powered PCs that offer top-notch productivity, mobility, and connectivity.

Global introduction and availability

Initially introduced in December last year, the series became available in Korea starting in January 2024. It's powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, which combines a faster CPU, improved GPU, and a new neural processing unit (NPU) in a single package

