BJP fields Ujjwal Nikam, who fought 26/11 case, from Mumbai North Central, drops Poonam Mahajan

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (April 27) released its 15th list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections and fielded prominent legal scholar Ujjwal Nikam from the Mumbai North Central seat, dropping the sitting MP Poonam Mahajan. Advocate Ujjwal Nikam has fought 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case for the government among many important cases.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' is located in the constituency where his party is strong. BJP MP Poonam Mahajan won from the seat with over 1 lakh votes, however, the party did not nominate her for the third time.

Who is Ujjwal Nikam?

He has represented the state in several important and high profile cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, terror attack in Mumbai in 2008. He argued successfully for the state government and got death penalty or life imprisonment for the terrorists. The BJP has decided to bring him into the fray on a tough constituency in Mumbai.

Nikam has played a huge part in ensuring a death penalty for the Mumbai terror attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts terrorist. He also took part in the murder case of senior BJP leader Pramod Mahajan.

Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat

In 2014, Poonam Mahajan secured victory from the Mumbai North Central seat, triumphing over incumbent MP Priya Dutt, daughter of the late actor and Congress leader Sunil Dutt. Poonam repeated this success in 2019 as well. The State, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the Lower House of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai North-Central will go to poll on May 20 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.