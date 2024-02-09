Apple unveils revamped iCloud app for windows users, introduces new features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple has released a revamped iCloud app for Windows to improve user experience. The app, compatible with Windows 10 and 11, offers a new setup process and shows the progress of syncing content from iCloud. It also includes shortcuts to access iCloud content on a PC.

The update enhances photo syncing with Microsoft Photos and adds support for physical security keys for secure sign-in. Users will experience fewer sign-in prompts and other improvements.

The iCloud app allows users to access photos, files, passwords, and more from their Apple devices on a Windows PC. Additionally, Apple has divided iTunes for Windows into four separate apps, including standalone versions of Apple Music and Apple TV.

The new Apple Music app features a refreshed interface, lossless playback, synced lyrics, and 4K music videos. Users can access their library and enjoy AirPlay functionality.

The revamped Apple TV app for Windows offers access to original Apple TV+ shows, along with purchased or rented video content. Users can also enjoy 4K playback and Subscription channels for the first time on Windows, including MLS Season Pass.

Apple to soon launch foldable iPhones

Furthermore, Apple is considering releasing its own foldable devices, similar to those already available from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google.

The tech giant is reportedly working on prototypes for two foldable iPhones that would fold like the Galaxy Z Flip and have the ability to take pictures at a 90-degree angle when unfolded, according to a report from The Information.

The report states that in 2018, Tim Cook discussed the possibility of creating a foldable device with Apple engineers, but work on the product was halted in 2020 before resuming again.

ALSO READ | Meta-owned Instagram working on AI messaging tool for users: What to expect?

ALSO READ | World Book Fair 2024 begins tomorrow in Delhi: Here's how to book tickets online