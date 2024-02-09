Meta-owned Instagram working on AI messaging tool for users: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly developing a new feature that will let users compose messages using artificial intelligence (AI). This means you can write messages with the help of AI technology which will make communication easier and more creative.

A screenshot shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shows an option called "write with AI" when messaging someone on Instagram. This feature is still in development.

How it works

The AI will likely paraphrase your message in different styles, similar to Google's Magic Compose feature. This means it can help you express yourself in various ways, making your messages more interesting.

Meta's approach

Meta, the company behind Instagram, is introducing new experiences with a class of generative AI features. These features aim to enhance how people connect with each other on social media platforms.

Meta AI is an assistant you can chat with one-on-one or in group chats. It can make recommendations, crack jokes, settle debates, and answer questions.

Availability

For now, Meta AI is rolling out in the US only. To interact with Meta AI, you can start a new message and select "Create an AI chat" or type "@MetaAI" in a group chat.

Celebrity characters

Meta AI is represented by characters played by famous personalities like Tom Brady, MrBeast, and Naomi Osaka. Each character has its own unique personality and style.

Features

Meta AI can help you decide on places to visit, learn new dances, or find inspiration for projects through Reels.

With the introduction of AI features, Meta is aiming to make social media interactions more engaging and personalised. Keep an eye out for updates as Meta AI continues to evolve and expand its capabilities across platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

