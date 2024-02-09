World Book Fair 2024 begins tomorrow in Delhi: Here's how to book tickets online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is scheduled to start tomorrow.

Good news for book lovers! The World Book Fair 2024 is happening in Delhi starting from tomorrow, February 10. It will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, in Halls No. 1 to 5. This year’s theme is ‘Multi-Lingual India’, focusing on books in various languages to help children improve their language skills.

Details of the World Book Fair 2024

The World Book Fair will continue till February 18th, from 11 am to 8 pm daily. If you’ve been waiting to explore new books, your wait is almost over! Last year, the fair took place between February 25 and March 5. Entry tickets can be purchased at the gate, costing between Rs 10 to Rs 20.

How to book a ticket online?

To book tickets online, visit the website Paytm Insider, Click on the “Buy Ticket” option, then select the date you want to attend the fair (between February 10th to 18th). Choose between Children and Adults tickets, make the payment, and you’ll receive your ticket via email and SMS.

Whether you’re a book enthusiast or simply looking for something new to read, the World Book Fair offers a wide range of books in different languages. It’s a great opportunity to explore and discover new authors, subjects, and genres. So mark your calendar and don’t miss out on this literary extravaganza!

ALSO READ | Want Gemini Advanced for free? Here's how to get your two-month trial with Google One

ALSO READ | Google Pixel Fold 2: Leaked renders hint at redesigned camera, display, and October launch