Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Google Pixel Fold 2: Leaked renders hint at redesigned camera, display, and October launch

Google is gearing up to release the Pixel Fold 2, featuring a slimmer design, revamped camera setup, and upgraded hardware specifications. Leaked renders provide insights into the phone's appearance.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 16:15 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE Representational Image (Google Pixel Fold)

Google debuted its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, last year, featuring the company's Tensor G2 chipset. Now, there's a buzz about its successor, the Pixel Fold 2, with leaked renders hinting at a slimmer design and revamped camera setup.

Leaked render details

Recent leaks from Android Authority show the Pixel Fold 2's narrower form factor and redesigned camera module, similar to the OnePlus Open's design. The phone is expected to run on the Tensor G4 chipset, an upgrade from its predecessor.

Camera and display changes

The Pixel Fold 2's render suggests a smaller cover display compared to the Pixel Fold. Its inner screen may have a more square aspect ratio, resembling the OnePlus Open. The rear camera setup could house four sensors, including wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, periscopic telephoto, and an unknown lens, an improvement over the Pixel Fold's triple-camera setup.

Hardware specifications

Leaked details hint at the Pixel Fold 2 sporting an aluminium frame with a noticeable crease and a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. It may skip the Tensor G3 chipset and feature 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Expected release

The Pixel Fold 2 is rumoured to launch in October, boasting upgraded specs and design enhancements compared to its predecessor.

Pixel Fold pricing

The original Pixel Fold was unveiled in May last year with a starting price of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,500) for the 256GB variant.

Google's 'Circle to Search' feature expands beyond Galaxy S24 series exclusivity

Google Pixel users report glitches after January 2024 update - What went wrong?

Google Assistant with Bard coming soon to these Pixel devices: What you need to know

Upgrade Alert: Samsung Galaxy S24's top AI feature now on your Google Pixel 8

