Valentine's week discounts: iPhones available at lower prices | Check now

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Valentine's Week Discount Offers on iPhone: Valentine's Week brings discounts on iPhones, making them perfect gifts for loved ones. iPhone models from 12 to 15 are available at reduced prices, with exchange offers further lowering costs at the Flipkart e-commerce platform.

iPhone 12 discount

Originally priced at Rs 49,999, the iPhone 12 now costs Rs 44,999 after a discount. Plus, there's a bank offer of Rs 1,500 and an exchange offer of Rs 33,740, bringing the effective price down to Rs 11,249. It boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a powerful A14 Bionic Chip.

iPhone 13 discount

The iPhone 13, initially priced at Rs 59,999, is now available for Rs 52,999 post-discount. With a bumper exchange offer of Rs 44,400, the effective price drops to just Rs 8,599. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear cameras, and an A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 14 discount

Priced at Rs 69,900, the iPhone 14 now costs Rs 58,999 after a discount. With an exchange offer of Rs 54,900, the effective price is just Rs 4,099. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 12+12MP dual camera setup, and the A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 15 discount

The iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs 79,999, is now available for Rs 72,999 after a discount. With an exchange offer of Rs 57,900, the effective price is Rs 13,099. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48MP main camera, a 12MP secondary camera, and the A16 Bionic chipset.

ALSO READ | Key specifications of Redmi A3 confirmed ahead of India release: What to expect?

ALSO READ | itel P55 and P55+ launched in India under Rs 10,000: Features, availability and more