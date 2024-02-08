Key specifications of Redmi A3 confirmed ahead of India release: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi is launching the A3 smartphone in India on February 14 featuring a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi A3 India Launch Announced: Redmi has officially announced that the Redmi A3 smartphone will hit Indian markets on February 14. The phone boasts a circular rear camera setup and a dual rear camera system.

Display and performance

The Redmi A3 will sport a 90Hz refresh rate display and offer up to 6GB of RAM, with support for 6GB of virtual RAM. It's equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that charges via USB Type-C.

Expected specifications

Reports suggest the Redmi A3 will feature a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, it can handle graphics-heavy tasks.

Memory and storage options

The phone is expected to come in 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM variants, with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It's likely to support a dual-SIM setup and run on Android 13 Go Edition.

Camera and additional features

The Redmi A3 is rumoured to sport a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dual 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and 10W fast charging.

Competitive Pricing

Expected to be priced below Rs. 10,000, the Redmi A3 aims to compete with recent budget offerings from Realme, Motorola, Oppo, and others.

Xiaomi 14 series to launch globally on February 25

Furthermore, Xiaomi announced the release of its 14 series in China in October 2023, which includes the new HyperOS interface. The company has now revealed that the global launch of this series will take place on February 25, just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship device will be launched alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

