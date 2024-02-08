Is Apple developing foldable iPhones similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple might be getting ready to change its product lineup again with new foldable devices. While brands like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Google have tried foldable devices, Apple hasn't released one yet. But that could change soon.

Building prototypes for foldable iPhones

According to a report from The Information, Apple is making prototypes for two foldable iPhones. These iPhones would fold like the Galaxy Z Flip and could stand to take pictures at a 90-degree angle when unfolded.

Tim Cook's interest and the pause

The report says Tim Cook talked to Apple engineers about making a foldable device back in 2018 before the Galaxy Z Flip launched. But work on it stopped in 2020 and has now started again.

Not coming soon

Don't expect a foldable iPhone soon. It's not part of Apple's mass production plans for 2024 or 2025. Apple is talking to at least one Asian manufacturer about getting parts for the two different-sized iPhones.

Challenges in design

Apple wants a foldable device as thin as current iPhones, but it's hard because of the battery and display. Apple also wants displays on the outside, but it's tough because they could break easily.

Folding iPad in the works

Apple is also working on a folding iPad with an 8-inch screen, like the current iPad Mini. Engineers are trying to make a hinge that lets the display lie flat when unfolded and reduces the crease in the middle of the screen.

