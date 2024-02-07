Meta expands 'Take It Down' program globally: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, teamed up with the US National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) to expand the 'Take It Down' program to more countries and languages, aiming to help millions of teens deal with sextortion.

What is the 'Take It Down' program?

The 'Take It Down' program helps teens regain control of their private images and prevents scammers, ex-partners, or others from sharing them online. Originally launched in English and Spanish last year, Meta and NCMEC have now made it available in 25 more languages.

Languages and countries covered

The program now supports languages like Hindi, Chinese, French, German, and many others, making it more accessible to teens worldwide.

Who can use it?

Teens under 18 worried about their online content being shared, as well as parents and trusted adults seeking help for young people, can use the platform. Adults concerned about images taken of them when they were under 18 can also benefit.

Collaboration with Thorn

Meta collaborated with Thorn, a nonprofit working to defend children from sexual abuse, to provide updated guidance for teens on handling sextortion. The guidance also offers advice for parents and teachers on supporting affected teens or students.

Updates Follow CEO's Apology

Meta's efforts come after CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on kids' online safety in the US. When Senator Josh Hawley pressed him to apologise to families of kids targeted by online predators, Zuckerberg offered his apology.

