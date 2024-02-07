WhatsApp to soon introduce AI-powered customer support feature: Know how it will work

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app owned by Meta, keeps getting updates to make it better. Recently, it introduced features like Channels, Passkeys for login, and chat locking with a secret code. Now, it's working on another helpful feature—AI-assisted customer support.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp might soon use AI to answer users' questions in the support section. This feature is being developed for Android and is expected to come to iOS too. It means that some messages from WhatsApp Support could be generated by AI, using secure technology from Meta.

If the AI doesn't solve a user's problem, they can still contact a real human for help by replying to the AI message. This could be useful when human help isn't available or needed.

This feature aims to help users solve problems even when support staff aren't working and to reduce waiting times. However, we have yet to determine when it will be available, as it's yet to be part of the beta version.

New WhatsApp features

Furthermore, the platform has recently updated its Channels feature to improve user engagement and stay competitive with other messaging apps. As a result, users can now share channel posts in their status updates.

In addition, A new feature is currently in development for iOS users. This feature will allow them to select their favourite contacts, making it easier to place calls. The feature will provide a quick and intuitive shortcut to call favourite contacts directly from the calls tab.

ALSO READ | Paytm competitors see a spike in app downloads following regulatory action | Details

ALSO READ | Xiaomi announces global release date for 14 series smartphones: What you need to know