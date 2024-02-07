Xiaomi announces global release date for 14 series smartphones: What you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi 14 Series

Xiaomi revealed its 14 series in China in October 2023, featuring the new HyperOS interface. The company now announces the global launch date for this series, set for February 25, just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to debut alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Global launch date confirmation

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, confirms the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 series on February 25, preceding the MWC 2024 event. However, it still needs to be made clear if the rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra will also be introduced globally at the same time.

Expected features of Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra, spotted on Geekbench, may come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and Android 14-based HyperOS. It could feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Specifications of Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro

The global variants of Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will likely have similar specifications to their Chinese counterparts. The Pro model may offer a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The base model might feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The Pro model could have a 4,880mAh battery with fast charging support, while the base model might have a 4,610mAh battery.

Camera features

The Xiaomi 14 Pro may sport a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front camera could house a 32-megapixel sensor. Similar camera specifications are expected for the Xiaomi 14.

Pricing details

In China, the Xiaomi 14 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the base model starts at CNY 3,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

