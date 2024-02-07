Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2024 – Everything you need to know about dates, eligibility, and rewards

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Swift Student Challenge 2024 (Representational Image)

Apple has started accepting applications for its Swift Student Challenge, a global competition for students aiming to become developers. Participants must demonstrate their coding skills and creativity by creating apps. Apple recognises 350 winners annually, with 50 standout submissions invited to its Cupertino headquarters.

Eligibility criteria

To apply, students must be at least 13 years old in the US or 16 years old in the European Union. In other regions, local laws apply. They must be enrolled in school, a STEM program, an Apple Developer Academy, or have graduated within the past 6 months.

Competition rules

Participants must create an interactive scene in Swift Playgrounds or Xcode on a topic of their choice. The submission should be under 3 minutes and in-app playground format (.swiftpm) in a ZIP file not exceeding 25MB. The playground should run on Swift Playgrounds 4.4 or later or Xcode 15.

Rewards

Winners receive a one-year membership to the Apple Developer Program, a voucher for an App Development with Swift certification exam, and a gift from Apple. Additionally, 50 standout submissions will be named ‘Distinguished Winners' and invited to Cupertino headquarters for a three-day visit in the summer. Apple covers travel and lodging expenses for these winners.

