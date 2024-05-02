Australia's T20 World Cup captain Mitchell Marsh gives an update on his hamstring injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh got injured while playing for Delhi Capitals

Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh is currently recovering from the hamstring injury with less than a month to go for the World Cup. The mega event is set to commence on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA and Marsh is racing against time to get fit. However, he is confident that he will be ready to get on that plane for the Caribbean. At the same time, the captain insisted that his recovery cannot afford any setbacks now.

For the unversed, Marsh sustained a hamstring injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season while playing for Delhi Capitals. He soon returned home and within a couple of weeks, it was confirmed that the all-rounder was ruled out of the remainder of the season. "The hammy is good, it's coming along really well. It's pretty much exactly where we want it to be. It's one of those things. Just got to get it right over the next three weeks and get on the plane. If we had to play tomorrow, I would be in a bit of trouble. Still a couple of weeks away, and the timing probably sits perfectly barring any setbacks," Marsh said according to ESPNCricinfo.

Question marks on Marsh's fitness is one of the reasons why Cameron Green has been included in the 15-member squad. In case, Australia's captain features only as a specialist batter, then Green is certain to get a chance as an all-rounder in the playing XI. It is also one of the reasons why the newest IPL sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk has not been picked in the squad. Opening up on the same, Marsh said, "Anytime there's a World Cup team picked, there's only 15 and some guys have to miss out. But I think we've got a really great squad that we've picked, we've got a lot of versatility, a lot of experience. And that brings a lot of excitement."

Australia are also dealing with an injury concern to David Warner who is set to retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup. He sustained a finger injury and hasn't played much in the last week or so for the Delhi Capitals. But Marsh is backing Warner to be a crucial part of the squad as Australia look to repeat their heroics from the T20 World Cup 2021. "It's been a long last hurrah, hasn't it for Davey? We're always really excited to have him in the team.

"Just the experience that he brings. I think if we look back at his career. There's been so many big moments that you need your big experienced players to stand up and Davey has always been one of those. So we're lucky to have him," Marsh further added.