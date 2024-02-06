Redmi Buds 5 to launch in India on this date – What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Buds 5 teased by Xiaomi

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, is gearing up to introduce a new set of wireless earbuds, Redmi Buds 5, in India. The official announcement, made on the social media platform X, reveals that these earbuds, previously launched in China in 2023 and recently in other global markets, are set to hit the Indian market on February 12.

Anticipation for #Superbuds

Redmi is promoting these upcoming earbuds as the "Superbuds," creating excitement among users. Amazon.in has already listed a page for the Redmi Buds 5, allowing users to sign up for notifications. This listing provides insights into some key features of the wireless earbuds.

Features and Pricing

While the India pricing is yet to be disclosed, the earbuds are priced at 199 yuan in China (around Rs 2,300) and $46 in global markets (nearly Rs 4,000). It's expected that the Indian pricing will align with the global cost.

Highlighted Features

The Redmi Buds 5, as per the Amazon listing, will boast 12.4mm titanium drivers for enhanced audio quality. These earbuds support hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) up to 46 dB, ensuring an experience by reducing background noise. Multiple sound modes are also available to cater to various moods and content.

Connectivity and AI Voice Assistant

For connectivity, the Redmi Buds 5 will offer features like dual-device pairing. The earbuds also feature a dual-mic AI voice assistant to enhance the calling experience.

Battery Life

Redmi claims that the Buds 5 will deliver an impressive total battery life of 38 hours, considering usage with the charging case. More details about these earbuds are expected to unfold on the launch day.

