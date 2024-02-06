Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. When can you expect Google's Circle to Search feature on your Android device? DEETS inside

When can you expect Google's Circle to Search feature on your Android device? DEETS inside

Google's new Circle to Search AI feature, debuting on premium phones like Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 Pro, might not reach other Android devices anytime soon. Here's what you need to know.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2024 10:10 IST
google, google circle to search feature, circle to search feature for android devices, ai features
Image Source : FILE Google's Circle to Search Feature

Google is introducing a new AI feature called Circle to Search, initially available on premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 Pro. However, for other Android users eagerly awaiting this feature, there's a potential delay. According to information reportedly shared by Samsung Netherlands, Circle to Search might reach other Android devices after October 5, 2024. This timeline aligns with the expected launch of the Google Pixel 9 series later in the year.

It's essential to note that the source of this information isn't entirely reliable, especially since the primary Samsung division has not confirmed the feature's expansion. Many users might find this delay disappointing. However, there is optimism that Google and other companies involved will work on faster integration of the AI feature on various devices in the upcoming months, hopefully not waiting until October.

Circle to Search: What's the buzz?

The Pixel 8 Pro recently received Circle to Search through a Pixel Drop update. The feature allows users to draw a circle on any image, triggering a search for product details or information on the internet. It's a straightforward process – circle to search. 

For Samsung users with the Galaxy S24 Ultra model, the S Pen can be used for drawing, while Pixel 8 Pro users can use its Gemini Nano capabilities.

Expectation for broader availability

While premium models have enjoyed early access to Circle to Search, there's an expectation, and even hope, that the feature will soon expand to older Galaxy and Pixel models. Users are eager to experience this AI-driven search feature on a broader range of devices.

ALSO READ | Redmi Buds 5 to launch in India on this date – What to expect?

ALSO READ | Next Oppo phones, Reno 12 series, expected in June 2024: Leaked details Revealed

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Latest News