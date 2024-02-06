When can you expect Google's Circle to Search feature on your Android device? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google's Circle to Search Feature

Google is introducing a new AI feature called Circle to Search, initially available on premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 Pro. However, for other Android users eagerly awaiting this feature, there's a potential delay. According to information reportedly shared by Samsung Netherlands, Circle to Search might reach other Android devices after October 5, 2024. This timeline aligns with the expected launch of the Google Pixel 9 series later in the year.

It's essential to note that the source of this information isn't entirely reliable, especially since the primary Samsung division has not confirmed the feature's expansion. Many users might find this delay disappointing. However, there is optimism that Google and other companies involved will work on faster integration of the AI feature on various devices in the upcoming months, hopefully not waiting until October.

Circle to Search: What's the buzz?

The Pixel 8 Pro recently received Circle to Search through a Pixel Drop update. The feature allows users to draw a circle on any image, triggering a search for product details or information on the internet. It's a straightforward process – circle to search.

For Samsung users with the Galaxy S24 Ultra model, the S Pen can be used for drawing, while Pixel 8 Pro users can use its Gemini Nano capabilities.

Expectation for broader availability

While premium models have enjoyed early access to Circle to Search, there's an expectation, and even hope, that the feature will soon expand to older Galaxy and Pixel models. Users are eager to experience this AI-driven search feature on a broader range of devices.

