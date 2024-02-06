Next Oppo phones, Reno 12 series, expected in June 2024: Leaked details Revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Oppo recently launched the Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro, and there are now reports about their successor, the Oppo Reno 12 series. According to a leaked internal document, the new phones might feature a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The alleged leak suggests a potential launch in June 2024, but there's no information on the prices yet.

Details from the leaked document

The leaked document, reported by MSPowerUser, provides key specifications. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is said to have a MediaTek Dimension 9200 chipset and a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The front camera is expected to be a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. It may come with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512 GB. The device might have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support and an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

Features of the Vanilla Oppo Reno 12

The standard Oppo Reno 12 is likely to share many specifications with the Pro version, including a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the same camera setup. However, the front camera may lack autofocus. The phone is anticipated to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Differences and potential changes

The primary differences between the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro seem to be the chipset and the autofocus feature in the front camera. It's important to note that these details come from a leaked document, and the actual specifications might change as the phones are still in early development.

The document suggests a potential launch in June 2024, but this could also change during the development process. Overall, the Oppo Reno 12 series is expected to continue the trend of offering advanced camera capabilities and high-performance features.

