OnePlus 12R goes on sale today: Check out the price, discount offers, and more

OnePlus 12R Sale Live in India: OnePlus recently released its new flagship phones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, in India and other markets on January 23. While the OnePlus 12 is already on sale, the more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R is set for its first sale today (February 6) at 12 pm.

Availability and pre-orders

Customers could pre-order the OnePlus 12R since its launch. The company is now shipping units to those who pre-ordered, and the phone is up for purchase on Amazon or the official OnePlus website.

Pricing and variants

The OnePlus 12R comes in two versions: 8/128 GB at Rs 39,999 and 16/256 GB at Rs 45,999. Colour options include Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

Discounts and offers

Buyers using an ICICI credit card or OneCard can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Additionally, there's a 6-month no-cost EMI option through ICICI credit/debit card EMI and OneCard EMI.

Special benefits and plans

OnePlus offers the OnePlus Easy Upgrades plan, providing buyers with 35 per cent assured value after 24 months. Those purchasing the OnePlus 12R receive benefits worth Rs 2,250 on Jio Plus.

Connecting to the Red Cable Club (RCC) grants users a special coupon for a Rs 3,000 discount on the OnePlus Pad.

Free trials and limited-time offer

Customers buying the OnePlus 12R get a 6-month free trial of Google One and a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium. As a limited-time offer, purchasers can also receive the OnePlus Buds Z2, valued at Rs 4,999, for free.

