WhatsApp's latest update: Share channel posts in your status | Know how it works

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has updated its Channels feature to boost user engagement and keep up with other messaging apps. Now, users can share channel posts in their status updates, offering a new way to interact with content on the platform.

What's new in the update?

WhatsApp introduced four additional channel-related features, including the ability to share posts in status updates. This update is available on both Android and iOS versions after successful testing.

How to use the feature?

To share a Channel update on the Status page, follow the simple steps outlined on WhatsApp's FAQ page for Android, iOS, and Web/desktop apps. On Android, long-press the post, tap the right-facing arrow, go to the Forward to screen, and find Status alongside frequently contacted people and recent chats.

Availability and announcement

While users are used to sharing channel posts in chats, this update focuses on sharing within status updates. The official announcement was made on the channel page a few days ago, although users might have had access to the feature before the announcement.

What's next?

The feature is currently on mobile platforms, but there's anticipation for it to be integrated into WhatsApp Web. Currently, on WhatsApp Web, users can only share channel posts with groups or contacts, and future updates may bring changes.

'Favourite Contacts' feature on WhatsApp

Furthermore, WhatsApp is working on a new feature for iOS users that will allow them to select their favourite contacts for easy call placement. This feature is intended to make calling easier by providing a quick and intuitive shortcut to call favourite contacts directly from the calls tab.

