Yuva 3 smartphone by Lava launched at Rs 6,799 with 128GB storage: Check availability and key features

Lava Launches Yuva 3 Smartphone in India: Lava has launched a new smartphone, Yuva 3 in India with a 128GB storage capacity, a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display, and an attractive design. Priced at Rs 6,799, the Yuva 3 will be accessible in three colour choices—Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender, and Galaxy White—from February 10 through Lava's retail network and the Lava e-store. Amazon will also offer the phone starting from February 7. The device provides two storage options: 64GB and 128 GB.

"With its Premium Design, seamless user experience powered by stock Android 13 (with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 14), and 2-year security updates, it caters to the evolving demands. The Triple AI Camera make Yuva an all-inclusive solution, perfectly aligned with the needs of today's users," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

Key Features of Lava Yuva 3

Design: Yuva 3 boasts a premium back design with a side fingerprint sensor. Configuration: It comes with 4+4 (Virtual) GB RAM and options of 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. Charging: The phone supports 18W Fast Charging with a Type-C USB Cable for quick recharging. Photography: Equipped with a 13MP Triple AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera, Yuva 3 ensures a superior photography experience and quality selfies. Audio and Display: The device features a bottom-firing speaker and a 90Hz refresh rate for an improved audio-visual experience. Security: Stock Android 13 and a face unlock feature. Processor: Powered by a UNISOC T606 Octa-core Processor. Battery: The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery to support prolonged usage. Software Updates: Lava promises two years of assured security updates and guarantees an upgrade to Android 14.

