Meta removes 26 million pieces of problematic content from FB and Instagram - Here's why

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, shared that it removed more than 19.8 million pieces of content violating policies on Facebook and over 6.2 million pieces on Instagram in India during December 2023. Users reported issues through the Indian grievance mechanism, totalling 44,332 reports for Facebook and 19,750 for Instagram.

Facebook Actions

Facebook provided tools for users to address their concerns in 33,072 cases, which included reporting content violations, self-remediation options, and solutions for hacked accounts. Among the 11,260 reports requiring specialised review, Meta took action on 6,578, while the remaining 4,682 were reviewed but not necessarily acted upon.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

Instagram Actions

For Instagram, Meta offered tools for users to resolve issues in 9,555 cases out of the 19,750 reports. Among the 10,195 reports requiring specialised review, Meta reviewed and acted upon 6,028, with 4,167 reviewed but potentially not acted upon.

Compliance with IT Rules 2021

Under the IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, having more than 5 million users, must publish monthly compliance reports. These reports detail actions taken against content that violates platform standards, such as removals or adding warnings.

November Comparison

In November, Meta took down over 18.3 million pieces of content on Facebook and over 4.7 million on Instagram across various policies. These actions align with Meta's commitment to maintaining a safe and compliant online environment as per regulatory guidelines.

