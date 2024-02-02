Apple unveils over 600 apps for Vision Pro mixed reality headset | Details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's Vision Pro

Apple recently announced the availability of more than 600 apps and games tailored for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality (MR) headset, set to launch on February 2. Priced at $3,499, the Vision Pro promises immersive spatial experiences, transforming any room into a personal theatre.

Ultra-High-Resolution Display

According to Apple, featuring ultra-high-resolution displays that surpass a 4K TV for each eye, the Vision Pro offers a viewing experience similar to a 100-foot screen. With more pixels, users can enjoy their favourite content with unprecedented clarity.

Tailored Experiences for Sports Fans

Sports enthusiasts can relish apps like PGA TOUR Vision, providing real-time shot tracking on 3D models of golf courses along with key stats. The user's space comes alive with leaderboards, scorecards, schedules, course details, and more, creating an engaging golf tour experience.

Entertainment Apps

Top entertainment apps, including Disney+, IMAX, and Max, use the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro. IMAX offers awe-inspiring 2D and 3D content, including popular documentaries, while Max features hit movies, series, originals, family favourites, news, and sports in 4K and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Apple Music enhances the listening experience with over 100 million ad-free songs, Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos, and Lossless Audio. Users can download and stream music using AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C for ultra-low latency.

Apple TV App and Originals

The Apple TV app provides access to Apple Originals from Apple TV+, over 200 3D movies, and Apple Immersive Video, offering 180-degree, 8K 3D recordings with Spatial Audio.

ALSO READ | It's official! Nothing unveils name for next smartphone - Phone (2a) | What to expect?

ALSO READ | iQOO Neo 9 Pro specs revealed ahead of launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 120W fast charging, and more