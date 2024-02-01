It's official! Nothing unveils name for next smartphone - Phone (2a) | What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing unveils name for next smartphone - Phone (2a)

London-based tech startup Nothing has officially named its upcoming smartphone as the "Phone (2a)" and assures users that it will be a noticeable upgrade from the original Phone (1). This revelation was part of the company's quarterly community update, where they also outlined plans for product expansion and enhancing engineering capabilities.

‘Aerodactyl’: Features and Design

Codename "Aerodactyl," the Phone (2a) will build on the features and design of the Phone (2) while promising to be a substantial upgrade compared to the Phone (1). Given Nothing's reputation for creative device design, users can anticipate unique and innovative elements with the Phone (2a).

Glyph Developer Kit for Customisation

Rumours suggesting a February release for the Phone (2a)Nothing also announced the launch of a Glyph Developer Kit, allowing third-party Android developers to control the unique Glyph interface on Nothing phones.

New VP of Marketing: Jillian Gerngross

In addition to the product updates, Jillian Gerngross has been appointed as the new VP of Marketing, bringing over a decade of experience from Amazon Music. She will oversee global marketing strategy and product launches for Nothing.

Upcoming Audio Accessories

The CMF division at Nothing teased the arrival of new CMF Buds and CMF Neckband Pro audio accessories. The CMF Buds Pro, launched in September last year, will soon be accompanied by a more affordable variant.

