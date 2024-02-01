iQOO Neo 9 Pro specs revealed ahead of launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 120W fast charging, and more

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO has spilled the beans on key specifications for its upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, scheduled to debut on February 22. Ahead of the launch, the Amazon landing page has given us a sneak peek.

Performance and Storage Options

Confirmed by iQOO, the Neo 9 Pro will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Users can choose between two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Camera Setup

The smartphone boasts a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Charging and Battery

The Amazon page now reveals the Neo 9 Pro will house a 5,150mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging. The PD charger can also be used for fast charging other devices supporting the PD protocol, reaching speeds up to 65W.

Comparisons and Price Insights

Interestingly, the previous iQOO Neo 7 Pro also supported 120W fast charging but had a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery. The Neo 9 Pro is expected to be priced around Rs.35,000 in India, competing with the OnePlus 12R starting at Rs.40,000. The Neo 7 Pro recently received a Rs. 7,000 price cut on Amazon.

Display and Design

Reports suggest a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution for the Neo 9 Pro. It may feature a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and come in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colour variants with a dual-tone design, possibly finished with a leather texture.

ALSO READ | Is Paytm FASTag ending operations after February 29? Find out here

ALSO READ | Google's Bard Advance chatbot gets upgrade with subscription plans - What we know so far