Google's Bard Advance chatbot gets upgrade with subscription plans - What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is making waves in the world of conversational AI by confirming the introduction of subscription plans for its upcoming advanced chatbot, Bard Advance. This announcement was made during Alphabet's fourth-quarter earnings call by CEO Sundar Pichai, who shared the company's strategy to meet the growing demand for premium AI services.

Bard Advance's Evolution

The decision to introduce a subscription model for Bard Advance is rooted in Google's desire to maximise the capabilities of its latest AI model, Gemini Ultra. This enhanced AI tool operates on the groundbreaking Gemini Ultra architecture, part of Google's multimodal AI system Gemini, which debuted in December.

Enhanced Capabilities with Gemini Ultra

Bard Advance, currently available for free, is expected to provide users with a more sophisticated and versatile experience. Powered by Gemini Ultra, it can handle complex tasks across various modalities, such as text, images, audio, video, and code. Pichai highlighted its expanded capabilities, noting improvements in understanding, summarising, reasoning, coding, and planning.

Subscription Model and Pricing

While specific pricing details for Bard Advance's subscription haven't been disclosed, industry observers speculate it might follow a model similar to ChatGPT Plus. This could mean a subscription fee ranging between $10 and $20 per month for users.

Monetising Advanced AI Capabilities

Google's move to introduce a subscription plan for Bard Advance signals its intention to monetise advanced AI capabilities. By generating additional revenue through premium subscriptions, users can expect a more sophisticated and feature-rich conversational AI experience.

ALSO READ | Budget 2024: 50-year interest-free loans for 'Tech-Savvy Youth' | Everything you need to know

ALSO READ | iOS 17.4 Beta Update: Apple introduces changes tailored for EU iPhone users - What it means?