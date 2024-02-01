iOS 17.4 Beta Update: Apple introduces changes tailored for EU iPhone users - What it means?

Follow us on Image Source : MACRUMORS Representational Image

Apple has released the first beta update for iOS 17.4, focusing on significant changes for users in the European Union (EU). These updates are in line with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), effective since November 1, 2022.

More Choices with Alternative App Stores

A key change is the inclusion of alternative app stores on iPhones, expanding user options beyond the traditional App Store. App developers in the EU are no longer limited to offering in-app purchases exclusively through the App Store, as alternative payment methods are now supported.

Control Over Safari Browsing Experience

EU users can now choose a default browser when opening Safari, providing greater control over their browsing experience. Third-party apps in the EU also gain access to NFC services in this update, allowing them to facilitate contactless payments without relying on Wallet or Apple Pay.

While the iOS 17.4 beta 1 update is available globally, these features are specifically designed to cater to users within the European Union.

Cautions Regarding Beta Updates

It's essential to note that beta updates, including iOS 17.4 beta, are meant for testing purposes. They may come with bugs and glitches that could impact iPhone performance, such as poor battery performance or temporary unresponsiveness. Users are advised to approach beta updates carefully, understanding the potential trade-offs during the testing phase.

iPadOS 17.4 Beta and AirPods Max Firmware

Alongside iOS 17.4 beta for iPhones, Apple has released the beta version of iPadOS 17.4. Additionally, a new firmware labelled 6A324 has been introduced for AirPods Max.

Hint for iOS 18

Looking ahead, there's anticipation for iOS 18, with Mark Gurman suggesting it could be the most significant update in the history of iPhones.

