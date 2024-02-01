Upgrade Alert: Samsung Galaxy S24's top AI feature now on your Google Pixel 8

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google's 'Circle to Search' Feature

For Pixel 8 users, Google is rolling out a new feature called 'Circle to Search.' This feature, first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, allows you to search for things by holding down the gesture navigation bar or home button. Once the search overlay appears, you can circle, highlight, or tap something to search for it.

Accessible for All Pixel 8 Devices

Unlike some other fancy features reserved for the pricier Pixel 8 Pro, 'Circle to Search' is available for all Pixel 8 devices, including the regular Pixel 8.

How It Works?

This new search feature is handy for various tasks, whether it's finding a handbag from an Instagram Reel or checking restaurant recommendations. You can even circle a specific word to search for its meaning or translate it. The process is smooth, and once you're done, you can close the results and go back to what you were doing without changing apps. The feature also supports more complex questions and comparisons, using AI.

Enabling the Feature

The exact timing for everyone to get this update isn't clear yet. Some Reddit users report having received it, while others are still waiting. It might be a server-side update that will reach all users over time. To make sure you're ready, ensure your Pixel 8 device is running the latest software version available.

Google Assistant With Bard - Coming Soon

Google launched a more advanced version of its digital assistant called "Assistant with Bard" in October 2023. An updated version of the Google Assistant has recently been released for early testers, and it seems that the enhanced Assistant with Bard may soon be available for certain devices. Signs of Assistant with Bard have been found on the Pixel Tips app, indicating that it could be coming to users soon.

