Threads app gains momentum: Top 10 downloads on App Store and Google Play

Threads, a competitor to Meta's X, experienced significant growth in December last year, with its downloads tripling. The app secured a spot in the top 10 most downloaded apps on both the App Store and Google Play.

Data from app intelligence firm Appfigures reveals that Threads achieved 12 million new downloads on Apple's App Store, claiming the fourth position in the Top Charts. On Google Play, it recorded 16 million downloads, securing the eighth spot. Threads ranked as the sixth-most popular app for new installations across both platforms.

While Threads had a strong start, it faced a decline in daily downloads from September to the end of the year. However, the app reversed this trend with a renewed growth in December.

Although Threads made it to the top 10 most downloaded apps, it didn't break into the top 5. However, its parent company, Instagram, claimed the title of the most downloaded app in December, surpassing TikTok with a combined 54 million installs from both the App Store and Google Play.

On the other hand, Threads' direct rival, Meta's X, is still grappling with the impact of its rebranding. In December, X had around 8.5 million installations, ranking as the 29th-most downloaded app on the App Store and the 46th on Google Play.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder, and CEO of Meta, announced that Threads is now available to users in the European Union. This expansion opens up opportunities for Threads to reach more than 448 million citizens in Europe.

