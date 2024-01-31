Flipkart introduces same-day delivery across cities, here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

E-commerce platform Flipkart has exciting news for shoppers. They're set to launch same-day delivery across various categories in both metro and non-metro cities. This means if you place an order by 1 p.m., you can expect to receive your products before midnight. The service will kick off in cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and many more.

Rolling Out in February

Starting in February, the initiative aims to cater to the needs of customers in major cities. The plan is to expand this service over the next few months to cover more cities and serve a larger customer base across the country.

"Considering that customers not just from metro cities but non-metros cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide the same day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction," Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

The list includes Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada.

Scaling for the Future

In addition, Flipkart is gearing up to include more categories, such as large appliances, in the coming months. This move is backed by significant investments in infrastructure and transportation to enhance the same-day delivery experience for customers.

What's Included?

According to the company, this initiative will benefit customers looking to receive orders for various products like mobile phones, fashion items, beauty products, lifestyle goods, books, home appliances, and electronics – all on the same day.

Investments in Infrastructure

Flipkart has not only focused on offering faster delivery but has also made substantial investments in the required infrastructure and transportation. This includes an expanding network of fulfilment centres to support the scaling of same-day delivery services across numerous cities.

