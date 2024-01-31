Nothing Phone users can now use ChatGPT as a handy assistant: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT as AI assistant for Nothing Phone

Users of Nothing Phones will now have a straightforward way to use ChatGPT as their virtual assistant. CEO Carl Pei confirmed that ChatGPT, the AI-based chatbot from OpenAI, will be directly accessible from the home screen through a quick settings widget on Nothing OS.

Simple Steps to Enable

Download ChatGPT App: Get the official ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store. Login and Use Voice Chat: Open the app, log in, and make use of the voice chat feature at least once. Add Widget: Add the ChatGPT app as a widget using the quick settings panel. Tap and Use: Simply tap the ChatGPT shortcut on your home screen to utilize it as your virtual assistant.

Voice Chat Feature Update

In September last year, OpenAI introduced a voice chat feature to ChatGPT. Users can now choose from five different voices when ChatGPT answers their questions. These voices were crafted by professional actors, and the spoken words were transcribed into text using OpenAI's Whisper speech recognition system.

Nothing's Upcoming Phone Launch

Nothing is gearing up to unveil its mid-range Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 27, 2024. Reports suggest that the phone might be equipped with the Dimensity 7200 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Event Confirmation

Nothing has officially announced its event for MWC 2024 through a media invite from RapidZapper. The anticipation builds as users look forward to exploring the features of the upcoming Nothing Phone.

ALSO READ | Jio Platforms launches Jio Brain: An advanced AI platform for images, videos, and more | DETAILS

ALSO READ | How reduced taxes on mobile parts could impact the smartphone-making industry in India? Explained