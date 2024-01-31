Jio Platforms launches Jio Brain: An advanced AI platform for images, videos, and more | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio Platforms launches Jio Brain

Jio Launches Jio Brain: Jio Platforms has recently introduced a new AI platform called Jio Brain, developed with the collaboration of hundreds of engineers in their research and development team over the past two years.

According to Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio, Jio Brain integrates machine learning (ML) capabilities specifically designed for telecom, enterprise networks, and various industry-specific IT environments. Importantly, it achieves this without the need for extensive network or IT transformations and upgrades.

Extensive API Support

Equipped with a robust set of over 500 REST APIs and Data APIs, Jio Brain provides businesses with the tools to create ML-enabled services tailored to their needs.

Diverse AI Features

While Jio Brain is not exclusively focused on enterprises, it also offers advanced AI features applicable to images, videos, text, documents, and speech. Moreover, it extends its services by offering built-in AI algorithms "as a service" for the benefit of its customers.

Future-Forward Initiatives

According to the company, Jio Brain is poised to contribute to the development of new 5G services, facilitate enterprise transformations, aid in network optimisation, and lay the groundwork for the evolution of 6G networks.

The role of machine learning is expected to be significant in these future developments. Jio Platforms is actively seeking collaboration with AI/ML researchers who share similar interests.

Reliance Jio and Vi Urges Govt to Shut Down 2G-3G Services

In a separate development, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have proposed to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that the Indian government should formulate a policy for shutting down 2G and 3G networks in the country. The telecom operators believe that transitioning existing users to 4G and 5G networks would improve the ecosystem for 5G use cases.

