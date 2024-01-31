WhatsApp Security Upgrade: Chat lock feature extends to web users - All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp is working on an update for its web version, aiming to bring the Chat Lock feature to provide added security for users. Currently, while Chat Lock safeguards chats on the mobile app, the web client lacks this protection, leaving locked chats visible without any security.

A Welcome Development

Good news for WhatsApp users who depend on the web client – the platform is reportedly integrating the Chat Lock feature. This development aims to address the concern of exposed locked chats on the web.

Early Stage Details

According to WaBetaInfo, a source for WhatsApp updates, the specific tab designed for locked chats is still in the early stages of development. Details about accessing the tab and whether it will involve a secret code are yet to be revealed.

Rollout Timing

As of now, there is no clear timeline for the release of this feature, as it hasn't even entered the beta phase. Users may need to wait for a while before it becomes available on the web client and subsequently on their devices.

Enhanced Security Across Platforms

Once launched, this update will extend the Chat Lock functionality to all iOS, Android, and web platforms. This ensures a secure and synchronised experience for WhatsApp users.

Chat Interoperability Feature

Furthermore, WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature called "Third-party Chats". This feature will create a separate section within the app where users can receive messages from other messaging applications, promoting interoperability. As a result, users will be able to communicate with others on WhatsApp using different messaging platforms, such as Signal.

