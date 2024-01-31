Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google introduces effortless eSIM transfer for Android smartphones

Google has recently ended the major tension among many Android users the tech giant is now allowing users to easily transfer their eSIM from an old device when they are upgrading to a new device. Meaning, the user will not have to go to the telecom operator now. The new feature was added in the Google Pixel 8 series which was launched last year (2023) and now, the feature is available for most Android devices.

Transfer eSIM easily

According to the Android Police- (who reported this feature first), the new feature of eSIM transfer was seen in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series while setting up the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Users got a message for transferring an eSIM from the older device- and to do so, they were supposed to follow the easy steps given below.

When a user starts to set up a new Android handset, he/she will get a message to transfer the eSIM. If the user is using an eSIM in their old phone then they can choose the option to setup. After this, the user will have to unlock the old handset to transfer the eSIM to his new phone. To set up a new eSIM, the QR code of the eSIM profile in the old handset has to be scanned. After scanning, the eSIM will start to transfer to the new device within a few minutes. By this, the eSIM profile will be activated in the new Android phone. This feature will soon be available on other Android phones too

It was in 2023 when Google announced that the eSIM transfer feature would soon be brought to Android devices. In the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), this feature was first unfolded for the Google Pixel 8 users.

Image Source : FILEeSim for Galaxy S24 series

Now this feature has come up in the new Galaxy S24 series. It has been stated further that the new feature will be released for other Android smartphones as well.

This is a must to mention that this SIM transfer feature will only be available for the devices which support eSIM cards- which are majorly seen in premium flagship smartphones.

ALSO READ: Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched in India: Details