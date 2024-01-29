Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched in India: Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched

Realme, a global technology brand has launched the new 'realme 12 Pro series 5G' in the Indian market. The newest addition to its premium number series comes with a periscope telephoto camera in both the devices - the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the realme 12 Pro 5G. Pre-booking starts from January 29 for offline buyers and January 30 for online buyers.

The series comes available at a starting price of Rs 25,999. The first sale will begin on February 6.

Realme spokesperson said, "The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is a powerhouse designed to cater to the evolving creative needs and expectations of our users, that is not just limited to photography but also includes premium design and flawless performance.”

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in three colour variants- Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red. Also, it comes in three storage variants:

8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999

8GB+256GB for Rs 31,999

12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999.

The realme 12 Pro 5G comes in two colour variants: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige and will come in two storage variants:

8GB+128 GB for Rs 25,999

8GB+256GB for 26,999.

The realme 12 Pro+ features a flagship 64MP periscope telephoto camera, with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. It is equipped with a 120Hz curved vision display, 67W SuperVOOC charging with a massive 5000mAh battery.

It boasts a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports Dolby Atmos. The realme 12 Pro comes equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chipset, 32MP telephoto camera, 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera.

