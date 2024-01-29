Monday, January 29, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. After Deepfake controversy, X restricts Taylor Swift searches: Details

After Deepfake controversy, X restricts Taylor Swift searches: Details

The White House pitched for legislation to protect people from deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence after the spread of fake photos of the singer Taylor Swift went viral.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2024 11:38 IST
taylor swift, twitter, X
Image Source : TWITTER X restricts Taylor Swift searches

X, formerly known as Twitter and at present Elon Musk-runned microblogging platform has finally blocked searches for Taylor Swift after her AI-generated explicit images went viral on its platform. It was last week, when the popular singer's AI generated images were seen by millions before X removed them. The company was further criticised for a slow action on those images.

When searching for Swift, a message now appears: "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

The social media platform said it was a "temporary action" to prioritise safety.

The action is done "with an abundance of caution as we prioritise safety on this issue,” the company told the BBC.

India Tv - Twitter

Image Source : X X restricts Taylor Swift searches

In an earlier statement, X had said that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards such content.

“Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them”, said X.

The White House last week pitched for legislation to protect people from deepfakes generated by AI, after the spread of fake photos of Swift went viral.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the incident “alarming” and said it’s among the AI issues the Joe Biden administration has been prioritising.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said that the explicit Swift AI fakes are “alarming and terrible”.

Swift was reportedly weighing possible legal action against the website responsible for generating the deepfakes.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

Inputs from IANS

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News