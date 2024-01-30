iQOO Neo 7 Pro price slashed below Rs. 30,000 in India: Here's the updated price and key features

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV hhh

In a recent Amazon sale, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro received a substantial price cut, making it available for an effective price of Rs. 27,999, down from the original Rs.34,999. This discount applies to both the 128GB and 256GB storage variants, offering a significant reduction of Rs. 7,000 during the 'Quest Days' sale.

Specifications of iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Its design features premium leather in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU, it comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM models with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device supports virtual RAM expansion, offering up to 8GB of additional RAM. With a 5,000mAh battery and 120-watt fast charging, it boasts a quick charge time of 25 minutes from 1 per cent to 100 per cent. Operating on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 14, it will also receive the Android 15 update.

Connectivity features include dual 5G nano SIM support for 12 5G bands, Bluetooth version 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. With these specs and the recent price drop, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro has become an attractive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

Upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Tough Competition for OnePlus 12R

Set to debut on February 22, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, the successor to the Neo 7 Pro, promises impressive features. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000, providing strong competition for devices like the OnePlus 12R.

