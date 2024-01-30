Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. How to share your screen on WhatsApp? A quick guide for Android and iPhone users

How to share your screen on WhatsApp? A quick guide for Android and iPhone users

WhatsApp has a screen-sharing feature for Android and iOS, letting users share their screens during video calls; here's a simple guide on how to use it.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2024 16:21 IST
how to use whatsapp screen sharing feature, how to do screen sharing on whatsapp, tech tips, tech
Image Source : WHATSAPP BLOG POST WhatsApp's screen-sharing feature for Android and iOS

To enhance user experience, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, keeps introducing new features and updates, one of the latest WhatsApp features allows real-time screen sharing during video calls. Users can access this feature by clicking on the designated 'Share' icon, enabling them to share either a specific application or their entire screen.

How to Share Your Screen on Android? 

During a video call, follow these steps:

  1. Tap on the screen-sharing option in the video controls to access the feature.
  2. Your phone will display a prompt indicating the initiation of screen sharing.
  3. Tap 'Start now' to commence screen sharing.
  4. To conclude screen sharing, simply tap 'Stop Sharing.'

India Tv - how to use whatsapp screen sharing feature, how to do screen sharing on whatsapp, tech tips, tech

Image Source : WABETAINFOA simple process of screen sharing on Whatsapp shared by WABETAINFO.

How to Share Your Screen on iOS? 

For iPhone users during a video call, the process is similar:

  1. Tap on the screen-sharing option in the video controls.
  2. Your phone will display a prompt about initiating screen recording or casting on WhatsApp.
  3. Tap 'Start now' to begin screen sharing.
  4. To end screen sharing within WhatsApp, tap 'Stop sharing.' If outside WhatsApp, tap the red bubble in the top corner, then select 'Stop.'

Key Things to Remember

  • The video feeds of call members appear below shared content during a screen-sharing session.
  • Information displayed on your shared screen, including usernames and passwords, is visible to the person you're sharing with.
  • Screen sharing is not available during audio calls.
  • Audio is not available for shared content, such as YouTube, Netflix, or video games.
  • Screen sharing is protected with end-to-end encryption and is never recorded by WhatsApp. Only those in the call can view or hear the shared screen content.
  • For the optimal experience, ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed. If other participants are using an older version, an onscreen prompt will guide them to update before engaging in screen sharing.

ALSO READ | Motorola launches budget-friendly Moto G24 Power in India: Check pricing, key features, and launch offers here

Related Stories
Meta enables EU users to disconnect Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger Accounts

Meta enables EU users to disconnect Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger Accounts

WhatsApp's 'Chat Interoperability' Feature: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp's 'Chat Interoperability' Feature: Everything you need to know

Facebook and Instagram safety upgrade: Meta introduces stricter messaging settings

Facebook and Instagram safety upgrade: Meta introduces stricter messaging settings

Instagram trials 'Flipside' feature: What it is and how it works? All details here

Instagram trials 'Flipside' feature: What it is and how it works? All details here

ALSO READ | Google Assistant with Bard coming soon to these Pixel devices: What you need to know

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News