Google Assistant with Bard coming soon to these Pixel devices: What you need to know

Google is set to introduce an upgraded digital assistant called Assistant with Bard, offering smarter features, with leaks indicating its appearance in the Pixel Tips app and potential release in March 2024 for selected devices, including Pixel 6 and newer models.

January 30, 2024
Image Source : FILE Google Assistant with Bard coming soon to these Pixel devices

Google introduced a more advanced digital assistant named Assistant with Bard in October 2023. Recently, an updated version of Google Assistant has been released for early testers, and signs of Assistant with Bard have surfaced on the Pixel Tips app. This suggests that the enhanced Google Assistant might soon be available for certain devices.

Demo Sneak Peek

A tipster named Nail Sadykov shared a demo video of Assistant with Bard on the social media platform X, offering a glimpse into its functioning. Sadykov also shared a link to the Google News page on Telegram which provides additional details about Assistant with Bard.

Visual Insights

In the past month, another tipster, Dylan Roussel, shared images with Android Authority showcasing the UI, functions, and settings of Assistant with Bard. These images align with the official demo seen in the Pixel Tips app.

Potential Feature Drop

Android expert Mishaal Rahman suggested that the demo of Assistant with Bard in the Pixel Tips app hints at its possible inclusion in the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop. However, Rahman noted that the enhanced Assistant might be limited to Tensor-powered Pixel phones, specifically Pixel 6 and newer devices. He speculated that the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the rumoured Pixel Fold 2 might miss out on the Assistant with Bard feature.

It's important to note that these details are based on rumours, and the actual developments may differ in the coming days. If Google indeed rolls out Assistant with Bard to all the latest Tensor-powered Pixel devices while excluding the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, it would be a distinctive move.

