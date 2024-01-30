Apple's March Launch: What to expect from new iPad Pro and MacBook Air? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Representational Image (iPad Air and MacBook Air)

Apple is reportedly getting ready to launch new iPad and MacBook Air models in March, just before the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. According to tech analyst Mark Gurman, the California-based company is in the final stages of mass production for these models, and they are expected to hit the market by the end of March.

The upcoming releases may include a new iPad Pro featuring advanced accessories like Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils. Rumours suggest it might include a landscape Face ID camera and OLED screens for improved colour contrast and power efficiency.

Apple is also said to revamp its MacBook Air lineup, offering models with 13-inch and 15-inch screens. These new laptops are likely to be powered by Apple's latest M3 processors, offering better performance and efficiency compared to the current M2-powered versions.

Gurman speculates that Apple might introduce a refreshed iPad Air along with a larger variant, possibly with a 12.9-inch display. The next-gen iPad Pro is rumoured to include MagSafe charging capabilities for added convenience.

While these details provide insight into what Apple might release, the company has not officially confirmed any specifics about the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, or MacBook models. Consumers should approach these rumours cautiously, as official announcements from Apple are still pending.

iOS 18 to be the biggest software update in Apple's history?

Furthermore, iOS 18, following the current iOS 17 version, is anticipated to be a substantial overhaul, potentially the most significant in iPhone history. Reports suggest a strong focus on generative AI-powered applications, with Siri undergoing a substantial transformation. There are indications that Apple might integrate a Large Language Model into Siri, enhancing its capabilities to handle advanced tasks.

ALSO READ | Why Reliance Jio and VI advocating for a policy to shut down 2G and 3G services in India?

ALSO READ | Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched in India: Details