Students, take note! PM Modi shares quick tips on how to reduce your screen time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' and advised them to limit screen time on mobile phones. He emphasised that excess of anything, including mobile use, is not beneficial.

“Not only mobile but excess of anything...doesn't do anyone any good. There should be a standard for everything, it has a basis. It is very important to have discretion as to how much of anything should be used. We should not run away from technology but should use it positively,” PM Modi said while addressing students.

Tips suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce screen time

Screen Time Alerts: PM Modi recommended adding screen time alert tools to mobile phones. This helps in tracking and managing the time spent on screens, promoting a balanced use of technology. Family Involvement: The Prime Minister suggested that family members should be aware of the passwords for their children's mobile phones. This step ensures a level of oversight and guidance in the use of gadgets. Positive Use of Technology: While acknowledging the importance of technology, PM Modi emphasised using it positively. He encouraged students to integrate time-tracking tools and applications to maintain a healthy balance in gadget usage. Technology Wisdom: PM emphasised the importance of wisdom in using technology. He encouraged individuals to respect their time while using mobile phones and develop the discretion to determine appropriate usage.

Set Small Goals

PM advised students to set small goals during exam preparation. This approach helps in managing stress and gradually improving performance, ensuring readiness for exams.

Nearly 2 Crore Participants

The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event saw the participation of nearly 2 crore students, parents, and teachers. This reflects the significance and reach of the initiative aimed at addressing challenges faced by students. After the event, Prime Minister Modi personally greeted students present at the event.

