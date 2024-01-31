Samsung's 'Made in India' Galaxy S24 series now available for purchase

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung has announced the availability of its recently launched Galaxy S24 series in India. The 'Made in India' flagship smartphones bring several smart features, including Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist.

Real-time Language Translation

The AI integrated into the Samsung Keyboard adds a handy feature – real-time translation of messages in 13 languages, including Hindi.

Pricing Details

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black, starts at Rs 129,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The 12GB+512GB model is priced at Rs 139,999.

For those seeking more storage, the 12GB+1TB variant of Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at Rs 159,999.

The Galaxy S24+, in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours, starts at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 109,999 for the 12GB+512GB model.

The Galaxy S24, in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black colours, begins at Rs 79,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+512GB model.

Benefits for Buyers

Samsung offers attractive benefits to buyers, with those purchasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ eligible for benefits worth Rs 12,000. Buyers of the Galaxy S24 can avail of benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Manufactured in India

The Galaxy S24 series is proudly being manufactured at Samsung's Noida factory in India.

Record-breaking Pre-bookings

The Galaxy S24 series has seen record pre-bookings, making it the most successful S series launch in India to date. Samsung is making its mark with these feature-rich, locally-produced smartphones.

