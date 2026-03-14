Trump rejects Putin's proposal to move Iran's enriched uranium to Russia: Reports

New Delhi:

A proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to move Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia as part of a potential deal to end the conflict in the Middle East has been rejected by US President Donald Trump, according to a report by Axios. The report said the proposal was discussed during a phone call between the two leaders earlier this week as part of efforts to find a way to end the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

According to Axios, sources familiar with the conversation said Putin suggested transferring Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile to Russia as a possible step toward de-escalation. However, the report said Trump turned down the proposal. Reports indicate the US administration remains focused on ensuring that Iran’s uranium stockpile is fully secured.

Uranium stockpile at the centre of the conflict

Reports said the dispute over Iran’s roughly 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent has been one of the main triggers of the conflict.

According to reports, the material could be converted to weapons-grade uranium within weeks and is believed to be sufficient for producing more than ten nuclear bombs. Reports also said securing or neutralising this stockpile is a key objective for both the United States and Israel.

Russia’s technical capability

Reports said Russia was considered a possible destination for the uranium because it is one of the few nuclear-armed countries with the technical ability to safely store such material. Reports added that Russia had previously stored Iran’s low-enriched uranium under the Joint

Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Reports said the proposal was not entirely new. According to reports cited by Axios, Russia had raised similar ideas during US-Iran nuclear negotiations in May and again in the weeks before the current conflict began.