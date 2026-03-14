Jasprit Bumrah is Usman Tariq of fast bowlers: Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed makes bizarre comparison

New Delhi:

Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed sparked a massive debate today, calling Jasprit Bumrah 'the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers'. He was the joint-leading wicket-taker of the recently T20 World Cup during India's triump, accounting for 14 wickets, the same as Varun Chakaravarthy. Comparing Bumrah to Tariq is unusual as the latter finished with only 10 wickets to his name in five innings.

Javed was drawing parallels between Bumrah and Tariq's actions, even as questions were raised of the latter's bowling action by many as well. Usman Tariq's distinctive pause before delivery kept the batters guessing all the time during the mega event as he was the most impressive bowler of the competition for Pakistan.

"In today’s era, across this entire World Cup, there is only one bowler like that - Bumrah. Because he is different. He is not a normal bowler. Even his action is unusual. When he comes in to bowl, I always say he is like the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers," Javed said while speaking to the reporters.

"He bowls so quickly and in such a unique manner that a batter never really finds any flow or rhythm against him. He simply doesn’t allow it," he added.

No bowler evoked Wasim Akram's qualities in World Cup, said Javed

He also further said that no other bowler than Bumrah did well in the T20 World Cup that was mostly high-scoring, especially in the second half of the tournament, when more matches were played in India. "Other than him, tell me one more bowler in this entire World Cup - from any team - whom you can look at and feel satisfied that he carries the reflection of a Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, or anyone like that. You won’t find one anymore," Javed added.

Pakistan selectors, including Javed came under the scanner after Pakistan performed poorly in the T20 World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition. They somehow managed to win against the Netherlands and continued to lose to India in the mega event.

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