Akasa Air joins IndiGo, Air India in raising air fares, surcharge upto Rs 1,300 to be levied on flights

New Delhi:

Akasa Air announced a fare hike on Saturday, citing a “significant increase in the price of aviation turbine fuel” driven by evolving geopolitical developments. The airline said it will introduce a fuel surcharge on all new bookings from March 15.

According to a spokesperson, the surcharge will range from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 on domestic and international routes and will be applied per sector, depending on the duration of the flight.

"This will not be applicable for any bookings made prior to 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026. The fuel surcharge will be applied per sector and will vary based on the duration of the flight," the spokesperson said, adding that the airline will continue to monitor the operating environment and review the surcharge periodically.

The move comes as several Indian airlines impose or increase fuel surcharges amid a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the US–Israel bloc.

Akasa Air holds about 5% of India’s aviation market share and operates flights to around two dozen domestic destinations, along with international routes focused on the West Asia region, including Kuwait, Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, announced a similar fare hike on Friday.

Aviation turbine fuel, which typically accounts for about 40% of an airline’s operating costs, has seen a sharp surge in global prices since early March 2026 due to regional supply disruptions.

IndiGo, Air India and others hike airfares

Akasa Air said tickets booked from March 15 will include an additional charge ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300. IndiGo said it will levy a sector-based fuel surcharge on all domestic and international tickets from March 14. The airline has fixed charges of ₹425 for domestic and Indian subcontinent routes, rising up to ₹2,300 for Europe, with other regions falling in between.

Air India and Air India Express began rolling out fuel surcharges in phases from March 12. A surcharge of ₹399 now applies on domestic and SAARC routes. West Asia and Middle East routes carry a $10 surcharge, while Southeast Asia charges have increased from $40 to $60.

From March 18, surcharges on long-haul routes will rise further. Charges for Europe will increase to $125, while those for North America and Australia will go up to $200. The airline has also said further adjustments are planned for Far East markets such as Japan and South Korea.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has warned that airlines have limited options but to impose surcharges if oil prices remain high. Founder Ajay Singh has urged the government to reduce excise duty and VAT on jet fuel, noting that prices even at $90 per barrel are becoming unsustainable.

AirAsia has also confirmed that it will raise fares.