Thursday, February 01, 2024
     
ChatGPT unleashes collaborative conversations: Users can bring other GPTs into the chat

The expansion of ChatGPT features will not only enhance user engagement but also open up new possibilities for collaborative and diverse conversational experiences in the world of AI-powered chatbots.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2024 7:50 IST
Chatgpt, tech news, gpts
Image Source : FILE ChatGPT unleashes collaborative conversations to bring other GPTs into the chat

ChatGPT, an OpenAI's chatbot has recently introduced a new feature which will enable the users to bring multiple chatbots into a conversation easily. This innovative addition enables the users to directly mention other GPTs, fostering a collaborative and dynamic chatting experience.*

Mention Feature: Bringing GPTs to the conversation

Users with the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which is priced at USD 20 per month, could extend invitations to third-party generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs). One has to simply type the ‘@’ symbol and select from a list of suggested apps- users could invite other GPTs to join the conversation. 

The invited GPT will have the "full context of the conversation," for enhanced collaborative nature of the chat.

GPT store access- exclusive for ChatGPT Plus subscribers

The ‘@’ mention feature is accessible exclusively for the ChatGPT Plus subscribers. It will grant them entry into the newly introduced GPT Store. This store will enable the users to discover and engage with a variety of custom chatbots built by individuals and companies using OpenAI's AI technology.*

Resumption of ChatGPT Plus subscriptions

ChatGPT Plus subscriptions were temporarily halted in November due to a surge in sign-ups, and it is now available again. The users could subscribe to ChatGPT Plus to enjoy the benefits of the GPT Store and the new in-chat @ mention feature.

The success of GPT Store and Custom GPTs

The introduction of the GPT Store by OpenAI has witnessed significant success, with over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT created since the initial announcement in November 2023. 

ALSO READ: HP to introduce new Spectre laptops with AI-capabilities: Know-more

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

