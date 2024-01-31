HP to introduce new Spectre laptops with AI-capabilities: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP to launch new Spectre laptops with AI capabilities

HP, a PC and printer major is set to introduce its latest premium Spectre laptops in the Indian market. The new laptops target contemporary and modern users, with AI capabilities. According to sources, the price of the new Spectre laptops is expected to be around Rs 1.5 lakh.

This new Spectre laptop series will be poised to combine power with a sleek and stylish design. Also, the portfolio is expected to be AI-powered and will be premium enough to compete directly with high-end devices like Apple’s MacBook Pro, sources told IANS.

Processor

The laptops will be powered by the latest Intel processors to enable better collaboration, performance and privacy for the users.

Main highlight: Most advanced convertible PCs, IMAX Enhanced Certification,

As per sources, the new HP Spectre laptops are said to be the world’s most advanced convertible PCs for collaboration. Packed with cutting-edge AI features, the laptops are also expected to offer the world’s most immersive experience display.

The portfolio is anticipated to boast IMAX Enhanced Certification, enhancing both entertainment and content creation.

The laptops will also offer the exclusive IMAX version of select Marvel Studios and Pixar titles on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. Last year, HP introduced the IMAX-enhanced displays for its Envy and Pavilion Plus laptops.

The laptops will be equipped with a 9 MP camera which features hardware-enabled low-light adjustment, ensuring clear calls regardless of the time of the day. The launch date of the new HP Spectre laptops is not yet known, but users could expect it to be available in India in early February 2024.

HP has been leading India’s PC market for three years in a row. HP has a 29.4 per cent market share in India’s PC market in Q3, 23 as per IDC.

The launch of AI-powered Spectre laptops is set to reiterate HP’s position in the premium PC landscape in India.

